Belstaff reopens Glasgow store with additional services

British heritage brand Belstaff has reopened its Glasgow store.

It follows the reopening of the British heritage brand’s stores in England and Germany. Similar to the stores in those countries, the Glasgow location will feature new policies and practises to ensure the safety and wellbeing of shoppers including complimentary facemasks and hand sanitiser at the doors.

Fitting rooms will be closed but can be opened on request and will then be thoroughly cleaned afterwards. Clothing that has been tried on or returned will be quarantined for 72 hours.

The store will also feature a new appointment service launched earlier in June with the reopening of the brand’s stores in England. With the new service, customers can make out-of-hours appointments and book personal shopping sessions managed by the store’s teams.

Additionally, Belstaff will offer a new online one-to-one service for those who prefer to stay home, with outfitting advice provided by video call. Appointments can be made via email.