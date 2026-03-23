Bershka launches TikTok-style video feed for frictionless in-app shopping

Bershka, the youth fashion chain from the Inditex group, has integrated 'Loop' into its mobile app in Spain. This feature is a vertical feed of short videos, allowing users to discover items through dynamic content and add them to their basket without interrupting their browsing.

This update speaks the same language as its consumers. They use platforms like TikTok or reels from Instagram daily for inspiration, at a time when competition for attention on social media is more intense than ever.

By combining product discovery, visual content and ease of purchase in a single space, the app reduces browsing friction and turns the exploration experience into a direct purchasing opportunity. It reflects a deep understanding of digital habits, demands and the way its target audience interacts with fashion.

In 2024, Bershka was Inditex's second-largest brand after Zara in terms of sales and profit. It generated a turnover of 2.93 billion euros, an 11.8 percent year-over-year increase, and a pre-tax profit of 548 million euros. The financial year was noted for its “excellent online performance”. The results for the 2025 financial year will be announced tomorrow.

Screenshot of Bershka Loop. Credits: Bershka.

Loop combines user-generated content (UGC) with videos produced by the brand itself. These videos show the garments in motion with a more spontaneous and less editorial visual style. The format allows for infinite scrolling between clips while products appear tagged. This means the user can add them to their basket in a few seconds without leaving the viewing flow.

According to an analysis by influencer marketing platform Kolsquare, short-form videos and user-generated content have become one of the most effective formats for capturing attention and generating measurable performance in digital strategies for 2026.

The initiative is part of a broader trend in digital commerce known as social commerce, which refers to the convergence of social media and e-commerce. This phenomenon began with YouTube hauls. It later evolved by rebranding the traditional 'teleshopping' format into what we now know as live shopping. It continues to change, now incorporating short-form video as a central tool to attract young, digitally native audiences.

Screenshot of a "haul" on Bershka Loop. Credits: Bershka.

With this approach, shopping apps are evolving into content platforms. Inspiration, entertainment and transactions are integrated into a single environment, just as Bershka has implemented.

The goal is to create what analysts call closed-loop commerce, a closed circuit in which product discovery and purchase occur within the brand's own ecosystem.

Capturing inspiration at the right moment

The saturation of stimuli on social media has led to a more passive discovery dynamic. Users do not always access fashion apps with a specific search in mind; instead, they are often looking for inspiration or entertainment. It has become common for some consumers to arrive in-store with screenshots of items seen on influencer profiles, bypassing the brand's official website entirely.

In this context, integrating product discovery within the app itself captures the moment of desire at its source. Inspiration is generated directly within the application, rather than a consumer discovering an item on social media and then searching for it on the online store.

The result is a more seamless shopping experience and a greater ability to retain the user's attention in an increasingly competitive digital environment.

Behind these developments is a sustained investment in technological infrastructure by the brand's parent group, Inditex. In July 2020, the group announced a 2.7 billion euro investment plan to accelerate its technological integration. Approximately one billion euros was allocated to strengthening the online business. The remaining 1.7 billion euros was directed towards updating the integrated store platform and deploying advanced technologies, such as the artificial intelligence-powered fitting room introduced by Zara.