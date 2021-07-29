BIRA backs 'Shop Out to Help Out' scheme to save the High Street

From next week the UK is to allow fully vaccinated visitors from the European Union and United States to arrive without needing to quarantine, a huge boost for the retail, travel and tourist industries.

BIRA, the British Independent Retailers Associations, is putting some weight behind the Shop Out to Help Out scheme, another retail boost, although tourists would be exempt from receiving any rebates.

The aim of the petition, which has been launched by Refundable, is to introduce the scheme which will entice shoppers back out to the High Street, helping independent retailers recover from the pandemic.

Andrew Goodacre, BIRA CEO, said: “Last summer, the hospitality industry had the Eat Out to Help Out scheme, now the independent retail sector needs the same support in a Shop Out to Help Out initiative”.

A not for profit initiative, Refundable is encouraging small businesses, from established traders to brand new boutiques to sign the petition. The Shop Out to Help Out scheme will reward customers with a 50 percent rebate (maximum 10 pounds per transaction) when shopping in small independent retailers, with fewer than 10 members of staff.

“Independent retailers have had a very challenging year and it’s crucial that the Government steps up to assist the recovery. We really hope that this petition assists in launching the Shop Out to Help Out scheme, which we at Refundable believe will result in a much needed, positive transformation of the UK’s high streets” – Lee Plaister, owner of Refundable

The campaign, similar to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme launched last summer for the hospitality industry, would assist independent retailers by providing a much-needed boost during this difficult transition back to normality.

To find out more about the scheme visit: www.shopouttohelpout.org/petition