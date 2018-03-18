Boden to open first shopping mall standalone store

Catalogue and online fashion retailer Boden is to open its first retail store in a shopping mall.

The company will open the boutique in Westfield shopping centre, after the successful opening of its bricks-and-mortar store on King’s Road in London’s Chelsea neighborhood.

Montagu Evans is the firm managing Boden’s retail operations, which sees it taking up a 3,768 sq ft ground floor unit on a 10-year lease at the 600 million pound Westfield White City extension.

Dan Peake, partner at Montagu Evans, said: “This is Boden’s second only standalone shop and its first in a shopping centre environment. After successfully opening on London’s Kings Road last year, further openings are planned for 2018 and 2019.”

Boden was founded as a mail order business in 1991 and launched with just 8 menswear styles. The company now trades in over 60 countries and has more than 1,000 employees across its markets.

