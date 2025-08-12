Bold, brilliant, blue: How 2027's colour of the year sets a new standard for brand activations

There's something undeniably magnetic about a bold, saturated colour when it takes over a physical space, and WGSN's Colour of the Year for 2027, Luminous Blue, proves this in spectacular fashion. Described as "both mysterious and eccentric," this rich, potent blue has become a beacon for brands daring enough to wield colour as a full-bodied storytelling tool in their activations. It's a hue that effortlessly balances versatility with vibrancy, making it an ideal brand experience anchor, where emotion, innovation, and functionality collide.

Clare Smith, WGSN's senior colour strategist, calls Luminous Blue a tone with broad appeal, embodying the theme of 2027: the interconnectedness of polarities. This isn't just a pretty colour, it's a concept brought to life. The shade captures a tension between practicality and playfulness, seriousness and spirituality, science and emotion. When brands infuse a colour like this into their physical installations, they aren't just painting walls, they're conjuring up a mood, a mindset, a moment in culture.

Ikea Hus of Frukta Credits: Studio Xag.

Look no further than IKEA's Hus of Frukta pop-up on London's Oxford Street, which transformed the space into a saturated dreamscape of blue. An immersive nod to their iconic carrier bag but dialled up to theatrical scale. The overwhelming wash of tone was more than a visual stunt; it was a plunge into a world where colour dictates the pace, mood, and sensory engagement. The pop-up made the iconic IKEA blue feel alive, dynamic, and even playful, exactly what a physical brand activation should do.

Burberry Harrods Takeover Credits: Burberry

It's a move echoed in the luxury sphere as well. Burberry's Harrods takeover with their Knight Blue, a close cousin in the colour spectrum, demonstrated how a deep, compelling blue can elevate brand narrative while commanding attention. The depth of the shade lent a quiet power and sophistication, inviting visitors to linger and absorb the mood. Meanwhile, Tiffany & Co.'s pop-up in Paris, designed by OMA, leveraged a similar jewel-toned drama, mirroring the brilliance of their signature diamonds through sharp, reflective blues that felt simultaneously contemporary and timeless.

Tiffany & Co. Paris Pop-Up by OMA Credits: Benoit Florençon via Tim Nash.

La Prairie SKP Beijing Pop Credits: Beijing SKP

Beauty brands have also embraced this vivid blue trend. La Prairie's sleek, futuristic spaces bathed their skincare rituals in a cool, luminous glow, underscoring innovation and purity. Yves Saint Laurent's summer beauty oasis at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport used a rich, shimmering blue to craft an escape, a cocoon of calm and creativity amidst the bustle, proving that bold colour doesn't just arrest the eye, it soothes the soul.

YSL Beauty Pop-Up, Paris Charles de Gaulle Credits: Moodie Davitt Report via Tim Nash

For me, what makes a colour like Luminous Blue so impactful in physical activations is its ability to transcend simple decoration and become a vehicle for emotional connection. Colour, especially one as striking as this, activates memory and mood in ways that digital can only hint at. It invites interaction, encourages photo-worthy moments, and helps build a distinctive brand language that consumers can experience, not just see. It's tactile, immersive, and unforgettable.

Looking ahead, the future is bright, or should I say, brilliantly blue. As brands increasingly seek to break through the noise with immersive, sensory-first activations, the power of bold, conceptually rich colour palettes will only grow. We can expect to see similar electrifying shades used not only to command attention but to build atmospheres that reflect brand ethos in multifaceted ways, from calming sanctuaries to high­ energy experience hubs.

For brands ready to embrace this trend, it's about more than just slapping on a strong hue. It's about thoughtfully weaving it into the storytelling fabric of their spaces, creating moments that feel both intimate and expansive, playful yet profound. When wielded with confidence and creativity, colour becomes more than its tone: it's a cultural signifier, a mood-maker, and an invitation to engage deeper with a brand's world.

In a period when physical retail must fight harder than ever for consumer attention, the use of colour can offer a vivid solution: captivating, connecting, and converting.

And 2027's colour of the year, is more than ready to light the way.

Burberry Harrods Takeover Credits: Burberry

Ikea Hus of Frukta Credits: Studio Xag