Boohoo's recycled range sparks skepticism

Conscientious shoppers who consider sustainability when purchasing clothing are not likely to make Boohoo their first point of call. As one shopper told the BBC: "If someone really cared about buying ethically sourced, green clothes then they wouldn't shop at Boohoo."

The news comes as the fast fashion giant released a recycled clothing range and there is skepticism amongst the general public, and in some cases governments, about retailers greenwashing and communicating dubious marketing activities.

According to the BBC the range was unveiled on the same day the Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) issued a critical report on the fast fashion industry that mentioned Boohoo.

The MPs warned companies were creating huge amounts of waste by selling cheap clothes designed only to be worn a few times. They also said the synthetic fabrics used to make such garments shed micro-fibres when washed, polluting waterways.

Polyester, even when recycled, is a non-biodegradable fabric, like spandex and nylon, and might take between 20 and 200 years to break down, according to Close the Loop, a guide for a circular fashion industry.

Many are skeptical that companies like Boohoo will not make ethical fashion a focal point for its many collections unless it becomes a viable and profitable business. Fast fashion retailers are companies with a high product turnover, manufacturing vast amounts of clothing and retailing them at cheap prices. The real problem is that these clothes are not meant to last.

Case in point: on its e-store Boohoo retails a black tunic dress costing just 12 pounds that is made from 95 percent recycled polyester. While the dress is more instant purchase than investment piece, the other 5 percent of the fabric is elastane, which isn't biodegradable. So much for sustainability and circularity.

