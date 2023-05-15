Boots offer permanent 10 percent discount for Advantage Card customers

Health and beauty retailer Boots is introducing a new permanent 10 percent discount off its own-brand range for Advantage Card holders.

The new initiative will mean that Advantage Card holders will enjoy more savings on thousands of Boots own-brand products, covering health, beauty, suncare and baby products, including popular brands Soltan, 17, Boots Collagen and its Boots Everyday label that offers essential products at the lowest prices.

In addition, Boots’ Price Advantage will expand to offer savings on more than 1,000 well-known brands each month. So far, the retailer states that over 6 million customers have taken advantage of Price Advantage promotions, saving more than 36 million pounds.

Pete Markey, chief marketing officer at Boots, said in a statement: “Customers want instant savings so we’ve expanded Price Advantage to a huge 1,000 lines each month, with savings on some of our big name and most popular products.

“And with more customers choosing our own label products, we’re also adding an always on, instant 10 percent off our Boots Brand range, giving Boots Advantage Card holders money off 1000s of quality products from our trusted Boots brand.”

Boots is also extended the Price Lock promise by freezing the price of over 400 essentials until August, following consultation with The Hygiene Bank charity, as well as adding more events throughout the year to allow customers to collect double and triple points, and conducting ongoing flash sales, including Boots £10 Tuesday.