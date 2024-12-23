Boucheron opens its first boutique in Las Vegas

Boucheron has inaugurated its first store in Las Vegas, marking the second US retail location for the high-end jewellery house. Located in Fontainebleau Las Vegas, the store spans 145 square metres, with the first two floors dedicated to retail space.

The new boutique is part of the brand's expansion strategy for the US market, with its first location in the region only having opened in September 2024, in New York. Like this site, the Las Vegas store draws inspiration from the Parisian architecture of the house's historic address, Place Vendôme, where Frédéric Boucheron, the founder, opened a boutique in 1893, at number 26.

Founded in 1858, the Boucheron house has been built through four generations of direct descendants. Owned by the Kering group since 2000, Boucheron has more than 90 boutiques around the world.