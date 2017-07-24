Bravissimo plans US store debut

London - Bravissimo is planning its physical store debut in the United States following the successful launch of its dedicated web shop earlier this year.

The UK lingerie firm, which specialised in larger sizes, is currently plotting its first store opening in the US. Bravissimo aims to open its debut store sometime next year on the east coast, according to the Evening Standard.

"We know that many big-boobed women in the US find it really difficult to get a good choice of bras in bigger cup sizes, and we’d love to be able to offer them a more positive shopping experience," added a company spokesperson.

The move comes as Bravissimo continues to expand across the UK, as it eyes to open additional stores in London and South East, adding to its 28 store portfolio.

Bravissimo first launched 22 years ago as a mail-order brand after its founder Sarah Tremellen was unable to find bras she liked above a D cup size during and after her pregnancy.

Photos: Bravissimo, Facebook