Bravissimo steps foot into the US with dedicated webshop

British lingerie brand Bravissimo has made its first move into the US fashion market with the launch of its debut US website.

The decision to expand to the US is said to come after the British lingerie brand received hundreds of requests from its American customers to bring Bravissimo to the US. The launch of its US website marks the first step in the company’s ongoing journey to set up a full US operation. Plans to open its first store in the US are set to follow soon.

“Our aim is to provide our customers with a wide choice of lovely lingerie, swimwear and clothing and an environment to inspire them to feel fantastic,” said Sarah Tremellen, founder and Chief Executive of Bravissimo. “We know that the choice of bras available in bigger cup sizes is limited in the US, and that there are many, many women in the US who are D cup or above, so we are very excited to be bringing Bravissimo to the big boobed women of the USA.”

Bravissimo opens new flagship store in Cardiff following US launch

“Our US website is only the beginning - we can't wait to get to know our American customers better and we plan to open our first store in the USA as soon as we can." The debut of Bravissimo US website comes as the brand opens its newest flagship store in Cardiff’s St David’s shopping centre.

The brand previously decided to relocate its store in Cardiff in February as part of its expansion plan. The store was designed by London based Four by Two and is built over two floors, spanning 3,978 square feet.

The new flagship store stocks the lingerie retailer’s whole collection - including own brand lingerie, swimwear and clothing as well as carrying other brands too. “We have built a loyal customer base over the last decade in Queens Arcade [in Cardiff], so St David’s is the perfect place to open our new store,” added Tremellen in a statement to Drapers.

Founded in 1995 by Tremellen and her friend, Bravissimo currently counts over a million customers (including several thousand in the USA), 28 shops across the UK, a thriving mail order and ecommerce operation and a turnover of more than 47 million pounds.

Photo courtesy of Bravissimo/PRN