Jeweller Tiffany & Co is to capitalise on one of its greatest marketing assets, by offering breakfast. That is, Breakfast at Tiffany's, of course

Called The Blue Box Cafe, Tiffany's New York Flagship will be the first boutique to launch the dining space, bringing the iconic film story starring Audrey Hepburn to reality.

As press release stated "the setting is as inviting as the food is inspiring, serving customers who have always dreamed of having Breakfast at Tiffany."

Hepburn's poster image - cigarette-holder in hand and hair pinned high remains a relevant cultural reference to romanticism.

The venue is aptly decorated in Tiffany blue, like its logo boxes of the same colour, which Vanity Fair reports will be open for breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea, with a New York-themed menu that will change with the seasons.

Tiffany & Co was founded in New York in 1837, and is a global manufacturer and retailer of jewelry and luxury accessories. The company operates over 300 stores in 20 countries.

Photo credit courtesy of Tiffany & Co