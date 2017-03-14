Brexit and storm Doris affect retail sales

The uncertainties of Brexit and storm Doris, which hit the UK at the end of last month, appeared to have a negative impact on retail sales in February.

According to a recent survey released by Reuters, February saw the UK's worst result in terms of sales since 2009.

In its monthly report High Street Sales Tracker, the accounting firm BDO announced a slowdown in sales 2.2 percent last month compared to the same period last year (which already had shown a 1.7 percent decline).

This is the third consecutive month decline, of which the fashion sector is suffering the greatest.

According to BDO'S data, sales of fashion decreased by 3.4 percent, the most critical outcome in terms of performance since September 2016. E-commerce, despite showing robust sales, decreased by 19.9 percent.

Photo credit: Storm Doris, source: Met Office, gov.uk