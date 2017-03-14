Fashionunited
Brexit and storm Doris affect retail sales
RETAIL

Don-Alvin Adegeest
|

The uncertainties of Brexit and storm Doris, which hit the UK at the end of last month, appeared to have a negative impact on retail sales in February.

According to a recent survey released by Reuters, February saw the UK's worst result in terms of sales since 2009.

In its monthly report High Street Sales Tracker, the accounting firm BDO announced a slowdown in sales 2.2 percent last month compared to the same period last year (which already had shown a 1.7 percent decline).

This is the third consecutive month decline, of which the fashion sector is suffering the greatest.

According to BDO'S data, sales of fashion decreased by 3.4 percent, the most critical outcome in terms of performance since September 2016. E-commerce, despite showing robust sales, decreased by 19.9 percent.

Read also: UK fashion sector sees growth for first time since January 2016"

Photo credit: Storm Doris, source: Met Office, gov.uk
high street BDO

