British brand Boden opens first brick-and-mortar store in Georgia

British fashion label Boden has finally crossed a long-anticipated milestone: the opening of its very first standalone store in the United States. The 2,000-square-foot shop, located at 5165 Avalon Boulevard in Alpharetta, Georgia, opens a new chapter for the catalog-born retailer as it brings its cheerful, quintessentially British vibe to physical retail.

From catalogue to corner store

Boden, founded in 1991 by Johnnie Boden, has humble origins. Its debut came in the form of a hand-drawn mail-order catalogue featuring just eight menswear items. Over time, the brand expanded into womenswear (1992) and childrenswear, Mini Boden began in 1996. Though Boden has long sold online and via its catalogue, this marks its first permanent U.S. storefront.

According to company reports, Boden has 1.8 million active customers globally, with strong sales in the U.S., which is now one of its largest markets. Its most recent financials show an encouraging rebound: turnover climbed to 362.8 million pounds, while the U.S. contributed significantly to that growth, and the business returned to profitability.

A Festive, colourful welcome

The Avalon store opens with a curated November edit that spotlights Boden’s festive and party-ready pieces, think seasonal knits, statement coats, tailoring, and joyful prints. The collection gives a playful taste of the brand’s hallmark British aesthetic: whimsical, optimistic, and impeccably crafted.

Inside, the design reflects Boden’s creative DNA. A bespoke chandelier, commissioned from British design studio Richard Taylor Designs and handmade in Italy, brings elegant flair, while walls are decorated with illustrations by British artist Charlotte Farmer, including a timeline of the Boden journey, from its humble catalogue roots to today. Around the shop, vintage and archival photography is woven into custom wallpaper in the fitting rooms, reinforcing Boden’s story and sensibility.

To complete the immersive experience, the store will feature Boden-curated playlists and seasonal decor, Christmas trees adorned with handmade striped baubles from Cornwall’s Cornishware, and wreaths from local florist Anik Collective.

Community first opening

Boden is marking the store launch with a week of festivities. Local media and creators are being invited for a first look, and celebrations will peak with a VIP shopping night aboard a vintage Boden Routemaster bus during the “Lighting of Avalon” on November 23rd.

Deepen its connection with American customers

Since its U.S. digital debut in 2002, the brand has built a devoted following. The Alpharetta location offers an opportunity to translate Boden’s digital charm into real-world touchpoints, bringing the brand full circle in the U.S. market.