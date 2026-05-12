British brand Montirex launches in Spain through JD Sports

British sportswear brand Montirex has chosen Spain as a key market in its European expansion strategy. It is leveraging the international distribution network of JD Sports for its launch into a selection of key points of sale across the country.

Founded in Liverpool in 2019 by Daniel Yuen and Kieran Riddell Austin, the brand has successfully established its presence in the UK. This is due to its offering of technical products at accessible prices and an identity closely linked to training, mixed martial arts and digital fitness culture.

The launch in the Spanish market is accompanied by a global campaign starring Ilia Topuria, UFC world champion and one of the most prominent international figures in mixed martial arts. As part of this collaboration, the athlete will exclusively wear Montirex apparel during his preparation for his upcoming fights.

The campaign, directed by Alexis Belhumeir, chronicles the journey of Ilia Topuria from his beginnings to his establishment as “El Matador”. The visual concept reinforces the most recognisable elements of his public identity, including the rose that accompanies each of his victories inside the octagon.

From May 14, Montirex's presence in the Spanish market will be completed with its definitive rollout in selected points of sale, following a gradual deployment over the past few weeks.

The distribution includes strategic locations in Madrid—Parque Sur, Gran Plaza 2, Plaza Río 2, La Gavia and Parque Corredor—as well as in Barcelona, where the brand will be available at Portal de l’Àngel, Arenas, Mataró, Glòries and La Maquinista. The expansion plan also extends to Marbella (La Cañada); Fuengirola; Málaga (Plaza Mayor and La Rosaleda); Benidorm (La Marina 1); Elche (L’Aljub) and Alcoy (Alzamora), along with its presence in Tenerife at Costa Adeje Gala, Siam Mall and La Villa.