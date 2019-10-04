Browns to open temporary store in Berlin

Fashion emporium Browns is taking over an abandoned supermarket in Berlin for a three-day retail concept this November.

In its third incarnation of Browns Nomad, an initiative to merge the digital and physical world via unique pop-up stores, its Berlin outpost will host a series of experiences and partnerships across fashion, art and music. Customers are guaranteed to be able to shop with next day delivery via its new app.

A hotbed of creatives, Browns eyes German market for growth

Holli Rogers, CEO of Browns said in a statement: “Germany represents a key growth market for Browns and Berlin has a burgeoning creative community that resonates with our luxury offering.”

Browns Nomad was conceived with the intention of inspiring the client with experience at the heart and the concept has now been brought to life in east London, LA and now Berlin. It’s a pioneering take on a semi-permanent, roaming retail, a 21st century response to the pop-up model which looks to reinvent the notion of traditional retail by creating unique experiences that are tailored to the city and neighbourhood within which they live, all with the distinctive Browns essence.

Tyler Psarras, Brand Engagement Director of Browns said ‘A core brand pillar at Browns is creating a cultural experience for the community it thrives in. When we decided on Berlin as the next location for Nomad, Reference Studios was the only partner that came to mind to execute this programme with us - we have an incredible synergy and a creative connection which felt very organic from the beginning.

Mumi Haiati, Founder and CEO of Reference Studios said ‘We are excited for a most organic partnership with Browns, in which we will form a big picture out of a mosaic across disciplines. Reference’s proven expertise consists in bringing spaces to life, and there is plenty of space in our hometown Berlin.

Two years ago Brown setup up a second home in a former print factory in London’s East End. The retailer has gone to forge collaborations with designers including Burberry and Off-White and embrace other retail models such as Stadium Goods, also owned by parent company Farfetch, and Chinatown Market.

Next year Browns will mark its 50th anniversary, after founder Joan Burstein and husband Sidney founded the boutique in 1970. The current flagship on South Molton street will be relocating to Brook Street, also in Mayfair.