Browns to relocate London flagship

To mark its 50th anniversary next year, luxury retailer Browns has announced it will be relocating its flagship from South Molton Street, in London's West End, to a new space just around the corner at 39 Brook Street.

Browns said its new four-floor store will be a space “where customer experience is paramount and technology and the power of personal service are at its heart.” The store will feature The Focus, a window to the flagship store that will showcase the latest capsule collections, collaborations and talent being championed; an immersive ‘multi-sensory’ experiential retail room; an entire floor for styling advice, wardrobing and a fashion concierge; and, of course, a restaurant.

The luxury retailer teamed up with architecture and design studio, Dimorestudio, who have been tasked with the job of designing the store. Farfetch, who acquired Browns in 2015 with a vision to make it a pioneer of innovative and experiential retail, said it aims to make the store, built in 1720, an “environment that retains the historical fabric whilst conveying the new vision for Browns.”

Browns to open Brook Street store in summer 2020

Holli Rogers, CEO of Browns and CFO of Farfetch, said: “It really is telling that we found this incredible location to be our new home as we also look to celebrate our 50th anniversary. It was important that we stayed in the heart of Mayfair bringing our clients on this exciting journey, whilst honouring the path we’ve been on and looking to the future of Browns as a pioneer of luxury multi-brand retail with a technology viewpoint.”

Rogers continued: “Being in one dedicated space, we are excited to be able to offer a vital and engaging customer experience that draws on the store of the future technology whilst also playing homage to the history and story of both the location and fundamentally Browns.”

José Neves, founder and CEO of Farfetch, added: "When we acquired Browns in 2015 I made a promise that we would take care of this iconic gem of our industry, and that we would continue to take a revolutionary approach to retail, both in-store and online. I couldn't be prouder of Holli, and the whole team who now lead Browns into its 50th anniversary year and the momentous occasion of moving into this new location on Brook Street."