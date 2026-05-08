Bugatti launches its “Capri” campaign with pop-up areas at the POS

The fashion brand bugatti from Herford is bringing its Spring/Summer 2026 campaign theme “Capri” directly to the point of sale with around 35 pop-up areas. Under the guiding motto “Ho voglia di Capri,” selected retail partners are transformed into a summery brand world that combines a Mediterranean lifestyle with a high-quality, modern retail presentation.

The spaces are characterized by light materials, travertine looks, Mediterranean decorative elements such as lemons, and large-scale campaign visuals. In combination with a reduced product presentation in natural tones and shades of blue, this creates a curated shopping environment that goes beyond pure product display. Two concepts are used – bugatti Main and bugatti Gold – tailored to the respective collection lines.

Credits: bugatti

The pop-up areas are being placed across Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Italy with strategically important partners such as Loeb Bern, Baltz Bochum, Braun Moers, La Rinascente Italia, as well as in selected top locations of Wöhrl and Peek & Cloppenburg Düsseldorf. The rollout began in mid-February and will continue as a roadshow through June. Additional POS activations, such as Limoncello bars, generate further attention and footfall.

Initial results show increased brand awareness, positive sales performance, and strong feedback from retail partners.

Credits: bugatti

“With the pop-up areas, we consistently bring our campaign idea to the point of sale and create an emotional connection between brand, product, and customer. Our ambition is not only to offer merchandise to our retail partners, but a holistic experience that drives traffic and has a lasting impact,” adds Florian Wortmann, Chief Brand & Commercial Officer at bugatti.

At the same time, the pop-up concepts serve as inspiration for longterm space solutions and underline the importance of emotional brand staging in wholesale.