By Rotation to open a rental pop-up at Westfield London

Rental app By Rotation is to open the brand’s first-ever physical pop-up at Westfield London in July.

By Rotation has secured a 3,300 square foot store at Westfield London to showcase the top fashion rental item from the app, alongside hosting panel discussions, workshops and sustainability masterclasses.

The pop-up will run from July 1 - 12 and will allow consumers to rent fashion items from popular brands including The Vampire’s Wife, Rixo and Ganni, from as little as 3 pounds a day. Alongside garments and accessories, the apartment-style space will also feature rentable furniture and homewares from Studio Arva.

By Rotation will also host masterclasses in leading a more sustainable, stylish lifestyle, including flower crown sessions with My Lady Garden and tablescaping sessions with Vaiselle Boutique.

Eshita Kabra-Davies, founder of By Rotation, said in a statement: “I’m so excited to bring our By Rotation community together at last in real life at Westfield London. We’re building an extremely special network of lenders and renters on the app, and I know the pop up will extend this further, inviting a new audience into our space to see the fantastic opportunities rental fashion can provide, meeting like-minded people through our workshops at the same time!”

Fashion rental app By Rotation to open first-ever pop-up in July

Harita Shah, marketing director UK and creative, media, events, and brand – Europe, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, added: “We’re delighted to host By Rotation’s first physical pop-up at Westfield London this July. We helped pioneer the fashion rental trend with the first fashion rental store, Style Trial, in the UK back in 2017, followed by The Drop in 2018 and A Very Rental Christmas in 2020.

“Our partnership with By Rotation builds on our legacy of the rental retail trend which will continue to grow, with 50 percent of high income shoppers wanting to rent product rather than buy. We love the concept of keeping your wardrobe fresh and style on point whilst being friendly to the planet so look forward to our shoppers browsing and renting the full By Rotation collection in real life this summer.”

Image: courtesy of By Rotation

By Rotation was founded by Kabra-Davies in 2019 and allows users to lend and rent their wardrobes. Likened to the Instagram of fashion rental, the platform has more than 70,000 users from all over the UK including fans such as Camille Charrière, Lady Amelia Windsor, Jessie Bush, Maya Jama, Laura Whitmore, Stacey Dooley, Dina Asher-Smith, Louise Thompson, and Aisling Bea.