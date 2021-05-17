By Rotation to offer UK’s first in-room fashion rental with Page Hotels

Fashion rental app By Rotation is teaming up with Page Hotels to offer guests rental concierge from their room.

The collaboration will allow Page8 London hotel guests to rent wardrobe staples through a tailored lookbook. The service will allow guests to order up to ten items straight to their room, arriving in under 90 minutes or less.

In addition, hotel guests can also plan ahead, and order looks before arrival, and when they check-in they will find their pieces steamed and pressed in their wardrobe waiting to be worn.

By Rotation’s contemporary edit has been specially curated with the Page8 guest in mind, added the rental company, and will include clothing and accessories for a “modern urban explorer” to wear whilst discovering the city, from a timeless Loewe basket bag to a Ganni dress.

The app’s pricing structure is often 10 percent of the retail price for a weekend.

The By Rotation fashion rental service is available for Page8 hotel guests from May 17.