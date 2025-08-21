Calvin Klein to open largest lifestyle store in Tokyo

American designer brand Calvin Klein Inc., a subsidiary of PVH Corp., is continuing its global retail expansion with the opening of its largest lifestyle store in Tokyo, Japan, designed in a one-of-a-kind concept.

The new global flagship store, opening on August 29, is located at 4-31-10, Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, in the heart of Harajuku, Tokyo. The 14,160-square-foot store, which spans across three floors, is described as both a “cultural and commercial destination" and is being positioned as “not only as an elevated retail experience but as a platform for community engagement”.

Calvin Klein adds that the flagship will introduce the “ultimate brand experience,” as it looks to affirm its premium positioning, bringing its elevated lifestyle offering to Japan, marking the “next chapter in the brand’s global retail expansion in major markets around the world,” following its opening in Paris in 2024 and ahead of the anticipated opening in store in SoHo, New York, later this year.

Calvin Klein - Harajuku Flagship Store Credits: Calvin Klein

David Savman, global brand president at Calvin Klein, said in a statement: “The Tokyo flagship marks a pivotal milestone in the global retail strategy for the Calvin Klein brand. Calvin Klein has always stood at the intersection of fashion and culture, creating products and consumer experiences that resonate and inspire, and our stores are where this element of our iconic DNA is the most fully realised.

“We are excited to expand our footprint in one of the world’s most influential fashion capitals and deliver an elevated consumer experience where the Calvin Klein way of living meets the culture of fashion.”

Calvin Klein - Harajuku Flagship Store Credits: Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein continues global retail expansion in Japan

The Tokyo store has been designed to merge Calvin Klein’s modern minimalism with a distinctive local sensibility rooted in traditional Japanese craftsmanship, highlighted by a bright, sculptural façade that features an interior application of cast glass louvres for dimension and visual interest. This is punctuated by a prominent digital screen above the main entrance that creates a dedicated visual space for the brand’s campaign imagery “to connect with consumers and passersby”.

Inside the store is a palette of creams, warm neutrals and natural tones, which the brand states provide “a clean backdrop” for its products, alongside flourishes of traditional Japanese materials, including stone, plaster, glass, paper and cedar “to create a minimal space that takes inspiration from local culture”.

The store is finished with custom elements designed to showcase a fusion of heritage and modernity, including a limestone staircase, locally sourced Oya Ishi stone and handmade paper finishes and art pieces by artists Wataru Hatano and Rikuo Takata. Furnishings such as Noguchi sofas and vintage Japanese decor underscore the store’s tactile warmth and cultural resonance.

Calvin Klein - Harajuku Flagship Store Credits: Calvin Klein

For the layout, the first and second floors are dedicated to women’s and men’s assortments, featuring Calvin Klein’s full lifestyle range across apparel, underwear and accessories. There is also a focus on denim within the store, as Calvin Klein looks to honour the significance of denim in Japanese culture and the brand’s leadership in the category, as well as dedicated zones for its underwear.

The third floor offers a flexible event and gallery space alongside a dedicated VIP area where the brand’s autumn 2025 Calvin Klein Collection will sit from September. The collection marks the debut of the brand's new creative director, Veronica Leoni.

Calvin Klein - Harajuku Flagship Store Credits: Calvin Klein

In celebration of the opening, the store will house a limited-edition capsule collection, available exclusively at the flagship. The capsule is rooted in denim and reimagines Calvin Klein’s signature jeans, trucker jackets and logo T-shirts with a custom colour palette and bespoke CK Tokyo branding. The capsule will be available in a limited run of 100 individually numbered pieces per style, “creating a special collectible for fans of the brand and new customers alike to celebrate this brand milestone”.

In PVH’s financial results for the first quarter, which ended May 4, group sales revenues increased 2 percent to 1.98 billion US dollars, compared to the same period last year. However, Calvin Klein’s sales were slightly down at 886.1 million US dollars for the quarter.

Calvin Klein - Harajuku Flagship Store Credits: Calvin Klein