Celtic & Co. opens pop-up shop in Shrewsbury

Cornish fashion brand Celtic & Co. is continuing to expand its physical retail presence with the opening of a pop-up shop on Shrewsbury high street.

The move follows the success of opening its first-ever physical presence in a department store on the UK high street with concessions in two John Lewis stores in London and Cambridge this year to reach new customers.

The pop-up shop, which launched on October 29, will be open for the festive shopping period and will offer the brand’s premium clothing, footwear and accessories using natural fibres.

Zoe Bray, managing director of Celtic & Co., said in a statement: “We were offered the opportunity to have a space in Shrewsbury town centre and we jumped at the chance. Our shop in Cornwall and retail spaces within John Lewis have performed well this year, and this is an exciting opportunity to expand our high street presence in other parts of the country.

“We’ll be well positioned next to Turtle Doves, which shares our focus on sustainable materials coupled with local design and manufacturing.”