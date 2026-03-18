Children's fashion: CWF launches Kids Around at multi-brand show and opens Paris concept store

Paris - At a show featuring several children's brands, Children Worldwide Fashion (CWF) presented the new collection from its brand, Kids Around.

The event took place at the Palais de Tokyo on March 11, 2026. It had a joyful atmosphere, thanks to the children who walked the runway like top models.

The French group CWF specialises in the design, production and distribution of premium licensed children's fashion. The company has also developed its own in-house brands.

Collections from Lanvin, Kenzo Kids, Marc Jacobs, Hugo, DKNY, Timberland, Givenchy, Chloé, Boss, Zadig & Voltaire, Michael Kors and Karl Lagerfeld were all featured on the runway at the Palais de Tokyo. Brands developed by CWF, Billieblush and the new label Kids Around, were also presented.

Kids Around: premium positioning and a dedicated retail banner

Kids Around Credits: CWF

Kids Around is a wardrobe for children aged four to 12, primarily inspired by vintage sportswear. Key features include wide rugby-style stripes; sports club or varsity-style crests; casual silhouettes; and hybrid pieces that blend sportswear with ready-to-wear. The brand also captures the sunny spirit of the French Riviera.

This aesthetic positioning is reflected in a balance between style and comfort, premium materials and a bold and bright colour palette.

The launch of Kids Around coincides with the opening of a multi-brand concept store in Paris at 113 Avenue Victor Hugo, Paris 16.

CWF has already developed several in-house brands, including Billieblush, Billybandit and Carrément Beau. With Kids Around, the company strengthens its position in the premium segment through an in-house brand, complementing its licensing activities. This move also signals the group's assertion of its own creative ambition.