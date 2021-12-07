Clothing rental services to see surge in demand over festive season

Providing there will be no lockdown this festive season, clothing rental companies may see a surge in demand. New data from VoucherCodes.co.uk show 69 percent of Brits may turn to clothing rental this Christmas.

While the study was relatively small with just 2,000 participants, 38 percent of participants had previously hired outfits.

Surge in rental

Guilt over the fashion industry’s environmental impact is the primary reason for renting over buying according to the survey. Gucci is the most in demand brand, followed by Calvin Klein and Armani in the top three. Louis Vuitton and Hugo Boss tie for fourth place and Dior rounds out the top five.

The research by VoucherCodes.co.uk examines attitudes towards garment hire, with more than two thirds of Brits (69 percent) stating they would use rental services for special occasions like the upcoming festive season, up from 38 percent of UK consumers who have hired previously.

Sustainability is the leading factor for those who’ll use a rental service. A third (33 percent) of shoppers say it helps keep the feelings of guilt over fast fashion at bay, as they worry about the environmental impact of the industry. The fear of outfit repeating is real for 16 percent of shoppers who prefer renting as it eases their shame over wearing an outfit only once.

While the proportion of people set to rent clothes has risen, a number of Brits are still sceptical. Over one in three (34 percent) refuse to hire because of hygiene and 23 percent fear damaging the clothes. Additionally, 21 percent are embarrassed by the thought of others finding out they have rented rather than bought.

Anita Naik, Lifestyle Editor at VoucherCodes.co.uk commented: “With Christmas parties firmly back on the agenda for the first time since 2019, many people will already be thinking about what they are going to wear over the festive season.

“With climate change front of mind for many of us, it’s no surprise that environmental concerns caused by the fashion industry are leading more people than ever to consider hiring outfits on special occasions, such as this Christmas.

“There is an ever-growing roster of rental sites such as Hurr, Onloan and By Rotation offering popular luxury brands like Gucci, Calvin Klein and Armani for a tiny fraction of the price of their retail costs. It’s great to see high street stores, such as Marks & Spencer, now getting in on the action too.

“Christmas is the perfect time of year to consider renting a bold party look you’d only wear once, whether it’s sequins, bold colours, glitter or feathers, renting can offer the perfect way to embrace party dressing in a way that’s guilt-free and kind to your bank balance.”