Colette: 20 key facts on the most iconic Parisian concept store

London - On December 20th, the world most iconic Parisian concept fashion store is set to close its doors for good. Located at 213 rue Saint-Honoré, Colette truly is one of a kind. The store, which was founded in 1997 by Colette Roussaux and her daughter Sarah Andelman.

Over the course of 20 years, the store became something more than just another luxury fashion store - it pioneered limited-edition collaborations between luxury fashion houses and street-wear designers, offered unique gadgets, design, and music related products next to fashion and hosted in-store events. Now with the retirement of one of its founders, Colette is too remain open until 7 pm tonight for the very last time. Its online store will be taking orders until 23:59 pm and then will also cease to trade.

In honour of Colette’s impact on the fashion industry, FashionUnited has gathered 20 key facts about the Parisian concept store you may not have known and share them with you below.