Construction Begins on Malmö Designer Village – Set to Become Scandinavia’s Largest Premium Outlet

FREY officially broke ground on Malmö Designer Village, a flagship retail destination set to become Scandinavia’s largest premium outlet shopping village upon its opening in 2027. The ceremonial groundbreaking event in Löddeköpinge, Kävlinge Municipality, brought together leaders from FREY, ROS Retail Outlet Shopping (part of the FREY Group), development and construction partners, and representatives of the local community.

A Symbolic Start to a Transformative Project

The groundbreaking ceremony featured a symbolic first dig and speeches from key project stakeholders. Among the participants were Antoine Frey, Chairman and CEO of FREY; Annesofie Thuresson, Chair of the Municipal Executive Committee of Kävlinge; and Ulf Sterner, Regional Manager at Veidekke, the lead construction partner.

Speaking at the ceremony, Antoine Frey welcomed attendees and expressed gratitude to all involved in the project.

“Malmö Designer Village represents a new generation of retail destinations,” he said. “It blends premium outlet shopping with sustainability, innovation, and strong community integration. We believe in the transformative power of this project, for the region, for its people, and for the future of retail in the Scandinavia.”

Frey also highlighted the creation of approximately 1,200 direct and indirect jobs, the strengthening of the region’s tourism offer, and the village’s expected appeal to international and Scandinavian brands and visitors.

Credits: Project rendering, opening in 2027 © Malmö Designer Village

After the acquisition of Designer Outlet Berlin in May 2025, the only premium outlet village for Berlin and Brandenburg, this is the next milestone in FREY’s strategy to become the leader in the European outlet market.

Annesofie Thuresson emphasized the municipality’s pride in welcoming the project “This is a landmark development for Kävlinge. Malmö Designer Village brings lasting value to our community and demonstrates the strength of public-private partnerships in shaping the future.”

Ulf Sterner of Veidekke added “We’re proud to deliver this exceptional project. Our commitment is not only to high- quality construction, but to sustainability, safety, and workforce well-being throughout.”

Following the speeches, the ceremony concluded with a symbolic tree planting, reflecting the project’s commitment to biodiversity. It is the first of around 300 trees that will be planted throughout the site to enhance the landscape and environmental quality.

The ceremony was also attended by members of the local community, including representatives from neighbouring communes, businesses, the local police, and fire services, who came together to celebrate this milestone moment.

A New Hub for Fashion, Dining & Lifestyle

Developed by FREY and operated by ROS, Malmö Designer Village’s first phase will comprise approximately 18,000 sqm of retail space with 90 stores, opening in 2027. A second phase will add 8,000 sqm, bringing the total GLA to 26,000 sqm and over 130 international and Scandinavian fashion and lifestyle brands.

Visitors can expect year-round savings of 30–70% on premium fashion and lifestyle brands in a vibrant, open-air village setting. One of the signature highlights will be ‘SMAK & HYGGE’, a curated food hall inspired by the culinary cultures of Malmö and Copenhagen. Designed as a vibrant and welcoming social hub – offering a stylish space to dine, connect, and unwind.

Credits: Project rendering, opening in 2027 © Malmö Designer Village

A Destination with Strategic Reach

Ideally located between Malmö and Copenhagen, the outlet village sits at the heart of the Greater Copenhagen Region, with 3.8 million inhabitants within a 90-minute drive. The location benefits from excellent accessibility and sits in an already established retail zone with 4.1 million annual visitors.

“Malmö Designer Village will redefine outlet shopping in Scandinavia,” says Thomas Reichenauer, Co-Founder of ROS Retail Outlet Shopping, one of Europe’s leading outlet operators managing 14 premium outlets across 8 European countries. “Its unique brand mix, food experience, and location in one of Scandinavia’s most affluent catchment areas make it a standout destination.”

Built for the Future – Sustainability at the Core

The project has been designed by renowned Holder Mathias Architects and aims for BREEAM ‘Excellent’ certification. Environmental features include a geothermal energy system providing low-carbon heating and cooling for the buildings, significantly reducing reliance on fossil fuels. On-site solar power generation will be made possible through the installation of photovoltaic panels across a large surface area. In time, this infrastructure could cover a substantial portion of the site’s annual energy needs. An ambitious landscaping plan includes the planting of ca 300 trees and a variety of local plant species, aiming to boost biodiversity, enhance air quality, and create comfortable shaded areas for visitors.

Credits: Project rendering, opening in 2027 © Malmö Designer Village

Project Partners

Owner / Investor: FREY

Operator: ROS Retail Outlet Shopping (FREY Group)

Development Partners: FREY, Rioja Estates

Construction Partner: Veidekke

Architects: Holder Mathias Architects

Project Management: Sustend

About FREY

FREY’s expertise covers the entire property value chain (as a developer, investor and manager) and it is a leading operator of open-air shopping destinations. Having invented the next generation of open- air shopping centres with its Shopping Promenade® concept and pioneered eco-friendly retail parks with its Greencenter® concept, FREY is a B Corp® certified mission-driven company and is fully committed to building a more responsible and greener society that is socially beneficial to its ecosystem and its stakeholders. FREY aspires to become Europe’s leading operator of open-air shopping destinations (open-air shopping centres, retail parks and outlets). FREY is listed on compartment B of Euronext Paris.

About ROS

ROS Retail Outlet Shopping, headquartered in Vienna, Austria, is specialised in retail real estate consulting and centre management of Designer Outlets and innovative shopping concepts across Europe. Since 2024, ROS is part of the French listed property group FREY. The ROS founders Thomas Reichenauer and Gerhard Graf are both committed professionals with many years of experience and knowledge in the European outlet market as well as recognized personalities in the industry. ROS covers all stages of a project from finding the right location to developing it to all aspects of operational management. Sustainable center growth is supported by a strong brand partner management, high quality retail and customer services standards as well as an innovative marketing approach provided by a professional senior management team. The portfolio of ROS across Europe includes Designer Outlet Soltau, City Outlet Geislingen, Designer Outlet Warszawa, Designer Outlet Gdansk, Designer Outlet Sosnowiec, Premier Outlet Budapest, Designer Outlet Algarve, Designer Outlet Croatia, La Torre Outlet Zaragoza, M3 Outlet Polgar, Designer Outlet Luxembourg, Designer Outlet Berlin, Designer Outlet Kraków, Malmö Designer Village and further new projects.