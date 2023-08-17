Côte&Ciel open first Paris flagship

Côte&Ciel, the avant-garde accessories label best known for its architectually designed bags, is embracing its Parisian origins with its first store in Le Marais, the same locale where the brand was founded almost 15 years ago.

In a press release the brand said the new store is a deliberate shift away from the digital realm to provide customers with an immersive and intimate encounter with its offerings. DTC brands have been facing new challenges in 2023, and many are exploring options for physical spaces to better understand their audiences and drive traffic.

Founded in Paris back in 2008, Côte&Ciel emerged as a conduit for pioneering design perspectives, responding to the aspirations of progressive creatives across the globe. Characterized by its commitment to travel-inspired and conceptually driven products, the brand resonates with those seeking innovation and ingenuity.

For the store's interior, the brand turns to Berlin-based studio Balzer Balzer, who also designed its Tokyo location in Roppongi Hills. The intention is to seamlessly translate the brand's external narrative into an architectural design language that exudes minimalism and functionality.

Nestled in Paris' vibrant 3rd arrondissement, the store is situated on Rude du Pont aux Choux, the heart of Le Haut Marais. The locale appears to be a conscious nod to the brand's name, "Coast and Sky" in French, manifesting as a dynamic visual interplay between bright sandy hues and dark anthracite accents. This colour scheme provides a universal backdrop, allowing the products to command center stage.