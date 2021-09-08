Couture Club partners with Flannels to launch capsule collection

Multi-brand retailer Flannels has collaborated with Manchester-based label the Couture Club on a capsule range of womenswear and outfit builders.

The 23-piece casualwear collection features hoodies, joggers, tops and leggings in a neutral palette.

The Couture Club was founded in Manchester in 2015, built on the premise of offering premium quality at high street prices. Affordable, approachable and aspirational, the decided name was chosen as each design is individual and unique.

The company began with an initial investment of just 5,000 pounds and is currently valued at 15 million pounds. In pre Covid times Couture Club employed over 50 staff across their Ardwick head office, warehouse and Trafford Centre store.