Danish brand Ganni to open first UK store in London's Soho

Danish fashion retailer Ganni is set to open its first store in the UK next Spring - a 2,750 square foot space at 36 Beak Street in Soho, London.

According to the Evening Standard, Matt Paulson-Ellis at Levy Real Estate - the company with advised landlord Titan Investments on the deal - said: “London remains an essential location for cutting-edge international brands like Ganni.

"Soho is the perfect environment for their debut in the capital. There’s no sign of these brands being deterred by the ongoing Brexit confusion.”

The popular Scandinavian brand is just the latest addition to Soho’s impressive list of fashion brands and retailers. Earlier this month it was announced that US fashion firm VF had signed a 10-year lease for a new 15,000 square foot office in the Axtell Soho building.

The exact date that Ganni’s Soho store will open is yet to be announced.