Debenhams faces online backlash after soaking homeless man on Boxing Day

Debenhams has been struck with an online backlash after a security guard is said to have soaked the bedding and belongings of a homeless man sleeping outside one of its stores entrances.

Russell Allen wrote a post on Facebook to the Portsmouth Politics Group describing the incident, which took place during Boxing Day. Allen claims a security guard told him to "enjoy [his] water bed", after soaking his clothing, bedding and belongings outside of the Debenhams store in Portsmouth, Hampshire.

Allen said at first he thought he left a bottle open or spilled something on his socks and clothes. But then a security guard from Debenhams approached him and said he had 10 minutes to pack up and leave before adding that he should "enjoy [his] water bed."

A video posted by Debenhams (@debenhams) on Dec 19, 2016 at 10:14am PST

The homeless man's clothing, food, dog bedding and public donations were all ruined by the water and when Allen went to confront the guard he was allegedly told he "deserved it." Since then, Allen's post on Facebook has caught the attention of the public and a petition has been launched by Jayde Crossley in Portsmouth has gained more than 12,000 signatures calling on Debenhams head office to open an enquiry into the situation.

A spokesperson from Debenhams has responded to the claims, stating that the entire event was an accident, but that the retailer took such matters very seriously. "We take this matter very seriously and have investigated it thoroughly. We have established that this was an unfortunate accident in which the routine cleaning of the fire exit from the inside of the store resulted in some of the gentleman’s property on the other side of the fire exit becoming wet."

"ebenhams has now supplied the gentleman with new bedding and clothing, and a member of our team has met him to offer our sincere apologies for any distress caused," added the spokesperson. However, members of the public are not satisfied with the apology issued and are calling on Debenhams to take further action against the security guard or risk losing customers.

FashionUnited has reached out to Debenhams for additional commentary.