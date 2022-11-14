Demand for new click and collect service crashes Primark website

High demand for Primark’s click and collect service forced the British retailer’s website to crash on Monday.

The trial service, which is initially available in 25 UK stores and launches with childrenswear, is a result of the company losing 1 billion pounds in sales during the pandemic, when it did not offer pick-up or delivery options and suffered closures across its 190 stores.

Primark told the BBC it was aware some people had issues accessing its site, and in a previous interview said click-and-collect is the right proposition for the business, despite being “massive fans of bricks and mortar.”

Primark on its website states its click and collect service is free of charge with a minimum order value of 15 pounds.