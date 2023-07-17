Dior opens new London boutique on Sloane Street

Dior has announced the inauguration of its latest retail establishment on London’s iconic Sloane Street - a bastion of fashion and history. At the junction of Knightsbridge and Chelsea, the brand unveiled a store housing its womenswear collections, high jewellery, in addition to the Dior world of menswear.

The building’s facade has reimagined the quintessential cannage motif, “engaging in an enchanting dance of light and transparency,” according to Dior. Housed on three floors, the boutique is defined by a timeless interior design that pays homage to the emblematic 30 Montaigne. An ethereal palette of white, cream, and natural hues dominates the epace, in harmony with Dior's classic elements such as Versailles parquet, toile de Jouy, and cannage, the latter being rendered in a striking mirrored motif embellishing the staircase.

The first floor plays host to Maria Grazia Chiuri's leather goods, accessories, and women's shoes, alongside the exquisite Dior Joaillerie pieces crafted by Victoire de Castellane. Women’s ready-to-wear is on the second floor whilst the lower ground is merchandised with Kim Jones’ menswear collection.

The store also features prominent British artists like Victoria Morton, Peter Seal and Selma Parlour, whose works punctuate the space. Rhe furniture selection pays homage to renowned names in international design, including Christophe Delcourt, Patricia Urquiola, and VonneGut/Kraft.