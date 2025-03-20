In Pictures: Discover the new Printemps department store in New York

The Printemps department store inaugurated its New York flagship this Thursday, March 20, 2025. The first images of the new establishment have finally been released.

Printemps, owned by Qatar Divine Investments SA, a Qatari investment fund, chose 1 Wall Street, a skyscraper located in Lower Manhattan, as the location for its first foray into the US market.

This opening is part of an international expansion strategy that began in 2022 with Doha, the capital and largest city of Qatar. Although the political and economic context is not ideal between France and the US due to ongoing discussions around tariffs, Jean-Marc Bellaiche, chairman of the Printemps Group, which also owns Citadium and Made in Design, told AFP about "a long-term vision that goes beyond the current moment".

Printemps New York. La Fragrance Cellar Credits: Gieves Anderson

Printemps New York unveils a concept blending luxury, design, gastronomy, and exclusive events

In a listed Art Deco building, spanning 5,000 square meters and two floors, the new location of the brand, which celebrates its 160th anniversary in 2025, promotes a concept "at the crossroads of shopping and hospitality".

"Printemps hopes to attract affluent New Yorkers through the building's architecture, the food offerings, the curated selection of brands, and its French identity, as well as strengthen the brand's global recognition," the group chairman stated.

Interior designer Laura Gonzalez, chosen for this project, drew inspiration from the design codes of a Parisian apartment, a Haussmann-style triplex, while creating a dialogue between Printemps' 160-year history and the modernity of the Big Apple.

Printemps New York. La Red Room Credits: Gieves Anderson

Ceiling moldings, light wood parquet flooring, French doors, brightness, and airy spaces define the architectural codes. Clean lines, a neutral colour palette and raw materials characterise the interior design. Touches of wood, pendant lights of natural fibres like cane, rattan or bamboo and terracotta vases serve as decorative elements. Finally, space-saving furniture and built-in storage ensure functionality.

Printemps New York. Le Salon Vert Credits: Gieves Anderson

The diverse offering features over 400 fashion, accessories, jewellery, beauty and design brands, some of which were reportedly unavailable in the US until now according to Influence.net. This offering is arranged within themed spaces: the Playroom (emerging French and European brands, all-day café), the Sneaker Room (a fully immersive space with a ceiling covered by an LED screen and showcasing the latest trending It-pieces), Le Salon (women's ready-to-wear and accessories), La Garçonnière (dedicated to menswear), La Fragrance Cellar (exclusive French beauty products), the Beauty Corridor (holistic skincare brands), and La Red Room (dedicated to footwear).

Printemps New York. Le Boudoir Credits: Gieves Anderson

Gastronomy is also in the spotlight with five different dining concepts, led by Gregory Gourdet, a chef renowned for his innovative cuisine that blends his Haitian roots with global influences.

Printemps New York. Le Salon Credits: Gieves Anderson