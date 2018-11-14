Dorothy Perkins, Sports Direct named worst UK retail websites

Which, the largest independent consumer body in the UK, has released a survey of the best and worst retail websites. In fashion, John Lewis scored the highest in its annual online shops survey, coming 6th place and scoring 90 percent. John Lewis is the only retailer to capture a spot in the top ten, with CTshirts.com scoring 88 percent and taking 11th place.

The worst UK retail websites for fashion according to the Which survey are Dorothy Perkins and Sports Direct, each scoring 61 percent and coming in a joint 116th place.

Online shopping might be all about convenience, but shoppers still expect a high standard of service. Harry Rose, Which editor, stated: "The online shops with the happiest customers tend to be the ones that offer a personal service, quality items, and deliver quickly and conveniently. Where the big players are lacking, either with poor service or confusing websites, smaller more specialised online retailers have seized the opportunity to make their mark and give shoppers exactly what they want.”

"Websites that are quick and easy to use, with friendly customer service and a smooth returns process are likely to encourage customers back time and again. Whether it’s at small, independent stores or online behemoths such as Amazon and eBay, a slick, personalised experience is key to getting it right online.”

The Which survey panel consists of over 10,000 members and each retailer must have a minimum of 30 responses in order to make the ranking.

Photo credit: John Lewis AW18 party season campaign, source John Lewis website