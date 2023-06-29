DTC jeweller Astrid & Miyu to expand retail presence in UK and US

Astrid & Miyu, a direct to consumer (DTC) British jewellery brand, has unveiled plans to further expand its physical retail presence with the opening of three new stores in the UK and US during Q2 and Q3 of this year. These store openings come on the heels of a successful year for Astrid & Miyu, which saw the brand establish multiple stores across the UK and venture into international markets with its first US store in New York's NoLiTa neighborhood and a pop-up in Paris. Founder and CEO Connie Nam in a statement iterates the importance of physical stores in fostering community and real-life experiences, particularly in a post-pandemic world.

In Q4 of 2022, Astrid & Miyu added four more stores to its growing portfolio, including its first store in Edinburgh, Scotland, and new locations in Bristol, Brighton, and Kingston. The brand has continued its expansion strategy into 2023, with recent store openings in Bath and Glasgow, and upcoming openings planned for Dublin and London's Spitalfields Market. Looking to stateside expansion, the brand will open a second store in New York's West Village.

Astrid & Miyu’s newest London store in Spitalfields Market is its largest to date, offering an extensive range of jewelry and expanded in-store services such as welding, piercings, and tattoo appointments.

The company’s expansion efforts are driven by its commitment to building a strong community and offering experiential retail experiences. The brand's stores are designed to be playgrounds for jewellery lovers, featuring stackable pieces and services like piercings, tattoos, and weldings. Currently 90 percent of the brand’s products made from recycled materials.