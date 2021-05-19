Easing of restrictions a boost for the high street

As UK lockdown restrictions continued to ease this week the latest data from retail experts Springboard reveals that footfall in UK retail destinations rose by 4.1 percent from the week before between 5pm and 12am.

Up to 5pm on Monday footfall across all retail destinations declined from the same day in the week before by -3 percent, but from 5pm onwards it rose by 4.1 percent.

The clear winner was the high street where footfall rose by 5.6 percent post 5pm ending 1.4 percent higher than the Monday before.

East Midlands, North and Yorkshire, the South West, Wales and the West Midlands all recorded increases in footfall post 5pm of more than 10 percent and in three regions rises were in excess of 20 percent.

As international travel resumed, latest data from tax free shopping experts Global Blue reveals UK tourists can now get savings up to 24 percent on goods purchased in the EU including clothes, accessories, perfume and cosmetics. This equates to a discount of 120 pounds off a spend of 500 pounds.

60 percent of UK tourists will increase their shopping budget in Europe by approximatively 50 percent, thanks to their new Tax Free Shopping eligibility.

Favoured destinations for British travellers this summer are European destinations such as Spain or Greece, which are currently on the UK’s amber country list.

Report courtesy Springboard