eBay UK unveils luxury consignment service

Multinational e-commerce platform eBay UK has launched a new consignment service for luxury items, offering users a novel approach to selling their high end possessions. The service, which initially focuses on designer handbags, connects consumers with expert sellers who manage the entire listing and sales process.

Ebay’s latest expansion in the luxury sector comes as the appetite for pre-owned luxury goods continues to grow, with savvy shoppers seeking both affordability and sustainability. Ebay's partnership with Luxe Collective, a specialist in pre-owned luxury goods, aims to capitalize on this trend while addressing common pain points for sellers of high-value items.

"As consumer interest in shopping for pre-loved luxury continues to grow in popularity, eBay is evolving to ensure it is at the forefront to provide shoppers with the best service," said Mari Corella, General Manager of Luxury and Sneakers at eBay. "Consignment follows our already popular Authenticity Guarantee service that vets and verifies luxury goods, as we continue to enable customers to buy and sell on the platform with ease and peace of mind."

The process is designed to be seamless. Sellers fill out an intake form and ship their item using a provided prepaid, insured label. From there, eBay and Luxe Collective take over, handling everything from photography to pricing and listing. Once sold, proceeds are split, with the original owner receiving a majority percentage based on the final sale price.

Early results from the U.S. launch of the service are promising. Items sold through eBay consignment have seen significantly higher final sale prices compared to traditional listings. In one notable example, a small quilted Chanel 19 flap bag fetched over 45 percent more than the average sales price for similar bags on the marketplace.

For Luxe Collective, the partnership represents an opportunity to expand its reach and bring more luxury items to the platform. "Luxe Collective has long been dedicated to delivering pre-loved luxury at an accessible price point on eBay," said Ben Gallagher, Co-Founder at Luxe Collective. "Partnering with eBay UK on its new Consignment service is a great moment for us as it will encourage more sellers to join eBay's global community, bringing even more luxury pieces to the platform ready for shoppers to find their dream pieces."

The launch of the consignment service is part of a broader strategy by eBay to strengthen its position in the luxury market. It follows the expansion of the company's Authenticity Guarantee to pearl jewelry and the recent acquisition of Certilogo, an AI-powered authentication provider.