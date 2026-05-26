Emello opens debut physical retail space in Selfridges

British luxury womenswear brand Emello, which launched in October 2025 with its "quiet luxury" seasonless wardrobe essentials, has opened its first physical retail space in Selfridges, as it looks to “deepen connections beyond digital interactions”.

Emello is available at Selfridges London, located near the denim studio on the third floor, and in its Exchange Square store in Manchester, as well as through its e-commerce, launching with the brand’s spring/summer 2026 collection, which includes jersey quarter zip jumpers, stripe knit and pointelle knit pieces, alongside some of the brand’s bestsellers, such as its Supima cotton T-shirts and ribbed tank tops.

Emello SS26 collection Credits: Emello

Selfridges added Emello to its brand portfolio because of the label's focus on “comfort, craftsmanship and enduring style,” explains the department store's womenswear buyer Elaina Boner, as well as how it creates “everyday elevated pieces that transition effortlessly from season to season”.

Victoria Price, founder of Emello, told FashionUnited over e-mail: “For Emello, launching in Selfridges is a real pinch-me moment, our first step into physical retail. Selfridges feels like a very natural home for Emello because the customer is already the woman we design for, someone who values quality, relevance, and individuality. She’s discerning, style-conscious and interested in pieces that feel considered rather than disposable.

“As a brand, we’re interested in modern wardrobes and how women really dress now, and Selfridges has always championed that kind of evolving conversation around fashion. For our first physical retail moment, it felt important to partner with a retailer that understands both luxury and everyday wearability in equal measure.”

Emello SS26 collection Credits: Emello

Emello adds first retail partner after just eight months in the market

Emello was launched to address the sartorial needs of women in their mid-30s-50s, with a focus on relaxed, high-performing garments, which celebrate artisanship, materiality and timeless design. In just eight months since it launched to market, the brand has become known for its “seasonless pieces, crafted with intention,” seen its belt-loop leggings, which are crafted using recycled fibres from a certified B Corp mill in Portugal, become an instant hit, as well as its classic T-shirts crafted from 100 percent Supima cotton, known for its durability and smooth, silky finish.

Emello SS26 collection Credits: Emello

“Our launch collection established the foundations of the brand, the quality, the fit and the design language, and SS26 feels like a confident evolution of that,” added Price. “The SS26 collection is still unmistakably Emello, defined by softly structured silhouettes and a considered approach to modern daywear. We’ve continued to focus on small-batch production and exceptional fabrication, while evolving proportions and texture in a way that feels more directional yet entirely wearable.”

For the edit in Selfridges, Price adds that it has been built around “modern wardrobe pieces that make every day dressing feel polished and effortless,” with its signature boxy silhouettes, tailored separates and elevated essentials at the forefront.

“We have curated a rail collection that focuses on texture, fabrication, and silhouette. We wanted customers to experience the softness of the fabrics, the structure of the tailoring and the versatility of the collection in a way that feels relaxed and inviting,” adds Price.

Emello SS26 collection Credits: Emello

Other key styles for SS26 include the brand’s Italian knitwear, described by Price as being “luxurious but uncomplicated, with beautiful texture and shape”.

Price added: “Across the edit, there’s a balance between softness and structure, comfort, and refinement, which really defines the Emello approach.”

Where can we see Emello’s physical footprint evolving next?

“We’re still at the beginning of the Emello journey, so right now the priority is building the brand carefully and nurturing our partnership with Selfridges,” explains Price. “Physical retail is incredibly valuable to us because Emello is so much about feel, the fabrication, the fit, the softness and structure of the clothes and those things are best experienced in person.”