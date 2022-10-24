End. opens first dedicated women’s store in Newcastle upon Tyne

Luxury retailer End. have opened its first dedicated womenswear store in Newcastle upon Tyne, UK, as part of its continued physical retail expansion that has included recent openings in Manchester , Newcastle and Glasgow.

End. Women occupies the brand’s former location on Grainger Street and showcases a revamped store that blends End.’s signature stylistic codes and architectural details with a modern palette tailor-made to showcase their womenswear portfolio.

Image: End. Women

The store celebrates the diversity of womenswear, explained End., while offering “forward-thinking product and trailblazing collaborations,” across a varied selection of lifestyle, luxury, sneakers and sportswear, from cutting-edge contemporary and luxury favourites to athleisure staples and unisex products. Highlights include a modern skincare area and a sneaker zone.

Rebecca Osei-Baidoo, womenswear buyer at End., said in a statement: “Women have always shopped at End. for the best menswear, adopting it and making it their own. With the opening of End. Women, we wanted to service our female customers and their unique style of dressing with authenticity.

“Staying true to who we are, End. Women’s actively engages with our existing consumer, giving her a broader offering to seamlessly shop, and championing the way women are really dressing out in the world.”

Image: End. Women

Dedicated product launches for End. Women’s will be offered via the End. app and through the brand’s integrated omni-channel offering to seamlessly blend the women’s physical store with the End. online experience, added the retailer.

In addition to the women’s store opening, End. added that it has plans to open its first dedicated flagship in Europe in early 2023, with the retailer selecting Milan for its “ground-breaking” store.

Image: End. Women