Eton Announces a new Global Concept & Store Expansion Plan

Eton is delighted to announce their captivating new store concept and store expansion plans. With a focus on enhancing their retail experience, Eton is partnering with the esteemed international design agency, Quadrant Design, to bring an innovative perspective to their retail spaces. The expansion reflects the brand's rising popularity, especially within the US market. While the complete list of new stores cannot be disclosed at this time, Eton is thrilled to share details about upcoming prestigious flagship and store-in-store retail locations.

Offering an immersive retail experience that reflects our brand’s direction will not only elevate our position in the market, but also foster a holistic connection with our customer. Atul Medha, Global Retail Director

Most notably, their second entry into the vibrant New York City market, located at 330 Madison Avenue is set to open in the fourth quarter of 2023. This prime location, situated in the midst of a newly energized district, will provide the perfect backdrop for Eton. With a vast corner retail space with ample wraparound double-height glass frontage, this spacious store will cater to the bustling district, while also connecting seamlessly to Eton's uptown store.

As part of the expansion, a concept was developed in collaboration with Quadrant Design, a renown international design agency based in London, known for their visionary approach. The new design encapsulates the essence of Eton, drawing inspiration from the brand’s timeless aesthetics. Influences from minimalistic mid-century modern design with nods to Art Deco showcase an interpretation of the brand’s earliest days. Customers can expect spacious merchandising, clean lines framing the assortment, and a backdrop of muted tones, all harmoniously blending natural and industrious materials such as marble and brass. Organic elements such as faux tortoise, elevate the space alongside Eton’s branded deep navy blue, unifying the design and breathing new life into their retail spaces, all the while taking into consideration the brand’s commitment to sustainability during the design process. The overarching theme reflects the brand's heritage of innovation and longevity, making it a perfect complement to their 360 omnichannel digital experience.

We are incredibly excited to be on this journey with Eton to create retail destinations that connect with the brand’s rich heritage in a modern way. Sonia Brown, Design Director, Quadrant Design

Alongside the Madison Ave. opening, Selfridges and Harrods will each enhance their Eton retail spaces with the new concept, both scheduled to re-open in August 2023, promising to elevate the retail experience for the Eton customer. The second notable addition to Eton will be a remarkable store on Birger Jarlsgatan in Stockholm, Sweden. Slated to open in the second half of 2024, the prestigious address surrounded by other luxury brands will offer an immersive shopping experience in an exquisite setting. And for the Sweden bound jetsetters, the new concept is also planned for the Landvetter airport store in Gothenburg, Sweden, another high traffic location for the brand.

Eton's remarkable store expansion plan and captivating global concept mark an exciting chapter, promising unforgettable retail experiences in major markets.

About Eton

Eton is a leading global luxury men’s shirt and accessories brand founded in 1928 in Sweden. Dedicated to quality, innovation and style, Eton offers a wide assortment of shirts and accessories for every occasion in a man’s life. Their products are available in 50 markets worldwide through EtonShirts.com, as well as flagship stores located in New York, London, Stockholm, and Malmö. Additionally, their products are available at high-end retailers such as Harrod’s, Selfridges, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Ave, Galeries Lafayette, Le Bon Marché, and KaDeWe.

Credits: Eton, courtesy of the brand