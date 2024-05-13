Etro's Middle East expansion sees new store opening in Bahrain

Italian luxury house Etro continues its expansion across the Middle East with the inauguration of a new boutique at the Marassi Galleria Mall in Bahrain. The store opening follows recent openings in Riyadh and Dubai, solidifying the brand's foothold in the region.

Nestled on the ground floor of the Marassi Galleria Mall, the boutique is designed using an harmonious fusion of refined materials, including white marble sourced from Venice, pink marble from Portugal, and cappuccino onyx marble.

Adding to the allure, the space is outfitted with Moroccan carpets, each woven to reflect the brand's eclectic and colourful style aesthetic. This infusion of cultural richness will boost the overall shopping experience, enveloping patrons in an ambiance of opulence and refinement.

With its strategic location within the Marassi Galleria Mall, the Etro brand embarks on its ambitious expansion plan in the Middle East. Founded by Gerolamo "Gimmo" Etro in 1968, the brand remains a family-owned business, with the Etro family actively involved in its operations and creative direction. Gimmo's four children—Jacopo, Kean, Ippolito, and Veronica—have all contributed to various aspects of the brand's growth and development over the years.