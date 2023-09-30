Europe's online shopping surges 42 percent, with the Italian market valued at 5.8bn euros

In 2022, online fashion purchases in Europe surged to 42 percent of the total market, reaching 5.8 billion euros in Italy, an 11 percent annual increase, according to Netcomm.

The rise of mobile devices, brand websites, apps, reviews, and various e-commerce channels has fueled clothing purchases online, with nearly half of fast fashion retailers (49 percent) offering mobile app-based purchasing. The study reveals that consumers value a wide product assortment over competitive pricing in their online fashion shopping.

Sustainability is gaining traction, as buyers aim to reduce their environmental impact by purchasing fewer products. Brands are stepping up their investments in communicating their sustainability efforts. The findings were discussed during the 'Netcomm Focus Fashion&Lifestyle' event and Veepee's 'Next-commerce: the future of e-commerce in Italy and Europe' research unveiling.

The research revealed that 85 percent of Italian e-shoppers conduct research before making an online purchase, surpassing the European average of 70 percent.

The study also highlighted the blurring lines between online and offline shopping, with 91 percent of respondents stating that online shopping has influenced their in-store buying behaviour.