Fashercise to open first permanent store

Activewear e-commerce website Fashercise has confirmed that it is opening its first permanent UK store later this summer in London, following successful pop-ups around the city.

The new 650 square foot Fashercise boutique will be located at 46 Monmouth Street in the Seven Dials area of Covent Garden and will act as the brand’s permanent store and office, as well as an experimental space to host regular brand takeovers.

The digitally native brand, which has become known for stocking inclusive activewear labels including Khloe Kardashian’s Good American, Wolf and Whistle, Rainbeau and Day/Wo, stated that Seven Dials was chosen for its “attractive high-footfall location” and will become an extension of its online offering.

Headed up by solo female entrepreneur, Alexandra Vanthournout, the debut store will also utilise on-trend Klarna’s flexible payment system, after the online retailer was featured in the payment providers first immersive pop-up in June .

Activewear e-commerce Fashercise to open debut store in Seven Dials

Commenting on the opening, Vanthournout, managing director of Fashercise said in a statement: “We selected Seven Dials for our first permanent store because we wanted an attractive high-footfall location to display our fantastic activewear labels for our loyal customers to discover in person.

“The space will combine the choice of e-commerce with the experience of physical retail and will offer Seven Dials visitors complete brand takeovers, including trunk shows, hosting talks and running clubs with wine at the finish line.”

Sam Bain-Mollison, head of retail at Shaftesbury added: “Fashercise is an on-trend emerging brand, led by a solo female entrepreneur, and is a natural fit for Seven Dials with our existing mix of relevant wellness tenants. For a brand who wants to make their mark with their first flagship store, Seven Dial’s offers an exciting destination to transition from e-commerce to physical retail, within the heart of London’s West End.”

Fashercise launched in 2014 and has become known as the go-to e-commerce platform for the best independent activewear label, stocking brands LNDR, Varley, Dear Kate, Pointe Studio and Daquïni, alongside more well known sportswear brands Adidas by Stella McCartney and Arkk Copenhagen and offering products including sport bras, leggings, tops, shorts, jackets and swimsuits, as well as trainers, gym bags, water bottles, speakers and boxing gloves.

Fashercise will join recently opened debut stores for Away, Bloch and Indian luxury leather goods brand, Nappa Dori, on Monmouth Street in Seven Dials.

Images: courtesy of Fashercise