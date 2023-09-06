Fine Shoes for Pleasure and Leisure: An Interview with Rubirosa Co-founder Flavio Agosti on Their UK Launch

Luxury meets everyday wear in Rubirosa's leather shoes, which effortlessly blend the durability of traditional footwear with the comfort of sneakers. A Swiss brand at heart, Rubirosa crafts shoes that are modern yet timeless, balancing quiet luxury with a steadfast commitment to sustainability. As the brand prepares to make its foray into the UK market, we interviewed co-founder Flavio Agosti to discuss what sets Rubirosa apart, how they plan to win over British consumers, and what's next for this innovative brand.

Rubirosa is a new name for many in the UK. Could you briefly explain what makes your brand stand out, and why you believe now is the right time for a UK launch?

RUBIROSA stands for timeless, classic styling and quiet luxury for the discerning consumer who appreciates quality and attention to detail through time-honoured techniques and unsurpassed craftsmanship. Our purpose is to offer effortlessly elegant footwear while ensuring the finest materials are curated.

The UK sneaker market is very well-established with many known brands; however, our research tells us that premium retailers are searching for new, upcoming brands that are not exposed to national retail chains or online-only players. We will build distribution with select retail partners to establish a solid foundation for future growth.

Entering a new market always comes with challenges and risks. What specific strategies have you employed to make Rubirosa appealing to UK consumers?

Our message is clear: premium product execution and an unwavering commitment to the finest materials and manufacturing techniques, coupled with honesty and transparency in our brand messaging. Flavio Agosti, Rubirosa co-founder

We are also adopting a holistic strategy to become a climate-neutral company in every aspect of our business.

Which product or line from Rubirosa has emerged as a bestseller, and what do you believe is the secret behind its success?

Styles Judy & Odile continue to be bestsellers every season, and we attribute this to their timeless styling, our ongoing commitment to handcrafting shoes in Italy, luxurious calfskin and calf suedes, accented with subtle colour and stitching detail, which gives us a point of difference compared to our competitors.

In today’s world, businesses are increasingly evaluated not just on their products but also on their ethical and environmental commitments. What is Rubirosa doing to be a responsible and sustainable player in the UK market?

RUBIROSA has 5 key pillars:

Less emissions: We continue to reduce all GHG emissions associated with our activities and offset the remaining emissions.

Responsibility: All Rubirosa shoes are handmade in Italy in compliance with all environmental and health and safety regulations through a “close to home” supply chain, resulting in carbon reduction.

Engagement: We support the RMDLT Portel-Para REDD project in Brazil to mitigate climate change while supporting local communities and protecting wildlife and natural habitats.

More Trees: In partnership with the non-profit organisation "Treellionaire," we plant a tree for every pair of sneakers sold via the BOS—Borneo Orangutan Survival project.

Less consumption: By using the best materials and premium craftsmanship, our shoes have longer life cycles, resulting in less waste. What can UK consumers expect from Rubirosa in the coming months? Are there any new products, collaborations, or innovations on the horizon that you can share?

For the AW24 collection, we are focusing on our strengths in men's footwear and expanding our collection in a selective way. We will also introduce a strong new women's line and have a special collaboration in the works. This will be communicated at the appropriate time.