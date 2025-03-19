Finisterre continues retail footprint expansion in the UK

Cornish-born sustainable clothing and accessories brand Finisterre is expanding its retail footprint this year with three new stores across the UK.

This spring, Finisterre will add stores in Cambridge, Cardiff and Poole, following a landmark 2024, where the brand launched its new London flagship, which was 80 percent larger than its previous location, and successfully opened new stores in Brighton and Holt, as well as first-ever North American retail storefront in partnership with Maine Surfers Union in Portland, Maine, as part of its ambitious retail strategy.

The first store to open this year will be in Cambridge. The 2,300-square-foot store, located at 23-24 Sidney Street, is set to open at the end of March. It will be designed to service Cambridge’s “active outdoor community,” explains the brand, offering a curated selection of Finisterre’s products and services to keep gear in good condition.

Finisterre Brighton Store Credits: Finisterre

This will be followed up with an opening in Cardiff in April, marking the brand’s first physical store in Wales. Located at 27-29 Royal Arcade, in Cardiff’s city centre, the 2,100 square foot store will introduce the brand’s cold-water surf heritage to a new audience.

Then in May, Finisterre will open its second-largest UK store in Poole. The 2,500-square-foot store located at 8a Parr Street will become a central hub for the South Coast’s watersports and outdoor enthusiasts, offering a wide range of performance wear and eco-conscious products.

Will Sheane, chief executive at Finisterre, said in a statement: "These three new locations are an important step in Finisterre’s broader retail strategy. Expanding into key cities like Cambridge, Cardiff, and Poole enables us to strengthen our brand presence and connect with a diverse customer base.

“Each store represents a strategic opportunity to grow the Finisterre community while meeting the increasing demand for high-quality, functional outdoor wear.”

The latest locations have been chosen to reflect the brand’s commitment to bringing functional and sustainable apparel to key outdoor and coastal communities across the UK as it looks to build on its physical retail presence, blending exceptional in-store experiences with sustainability-driven innovation.

When the three stores have opened, the brand will operate 14 retail stores across the UK and adds that it is “actively exploring further UK expansion beyond 2025”.

Sustainable surfing and outdoor B-Corp brand Finisterre was founded by British surfer Tom Kay in 2003, with an innovative fleece that was designed to keep out chill winds and warm up cold bodies. Since then, the brand and product have widened, offering responsible-driven menswear and womenswear across outerwear, apparel, accessories and swimwear, as well as wetsuits.