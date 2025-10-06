Finisterre links with Selfridges to reach a wider audience

Cornish cold-water surf brand Finisterre has opened a dedicated menswear pop-up within Selfridges London, which will run until Christmas, as it looks to bring its sustainable approach to fashion and accessories to a wider retail audience.

The Finisterre pop-up will run from October 6 to December 21 and will be located on the first floor of the luxury department store, as well as online at Selfridges.

Will Sheane, chief executive of Finisterre, said in a statement: “We’re delighted to partner with Selfridges. This pop-up gives us the chance to introduce Finisterre to new audiences while celebrating what defines us: thoughtful design, a love of the sea, and a commitment to making products responsibly.”

The pop-up space will offer a curated selection of menswear pieces from Finisterre’s latest winter collection, including the brand’s best-selling Stormbird and Skybird jackets, as well as cold-weather staples like the Barents jumper and the new Shipyard jacket.

The interior design draws inspiration from Finisterre’s Cornish roots and the brand’s deep connection to the sea, utilising reclaimed timber and iconic archive photography to “capture the spirit of cold-water surf, adventure, and resilience”.

Tom Kay, founder of Finisterre, added: “From founding Finisterre in 2003 in the small coastal town of St Agnes, Cornwall, to now having a presence in one of the world’s most iconic department stores, this pop-up showcases how far we’ve come and how committed we are to making a positive impact.”

The move follows Finisterre's elevation of its womenswear offering last month in collaboration with acclaimed designer and environmental activist Amy Powney. The 17-piece collection marked a strategic step forward in Finisterre’s evolution of its womenswear, tapping into a more fashion-led offering.