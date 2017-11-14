First Look: Boden's high street debut in London

Online and mail-order fashion retailer Boden has opened the doors of its first brick-and-mortar store on Kings Road, London. Located at 20-23 Duke of York Square, the 4,000 square foot destination flagship store offers shoppers a chance to immerse themselves in Boden's brand DNA and features the brand's full range for women and children, as well as footwear and accessories.

Designed by Dalziel & Pow, the new store concept invites customers to shop at a place which has been created to make them feel 'at home' with Boden within a Georgian house setting. The store's interior is 'bursting with an eccentric British vibe' which has been inspired by Johnnie Boden's unique style and personality. "I’m so excited to be going into retail. This is a new chapter for Boden," said Founder and Creative Director Johnnie Boden. "At last, our customers will be able to see the brand in all its glory. I would like the shop to feel like you’re walking into my home."

The debut flagship store has been decorated with found furniture to create an authentic domestic feel, which is completed with hand-painted finishes and dark wooden flooring. In order to ensure the store atmosphere remains playful, wit and humour are fed into the space through pops of colour, engaging lifestyle and elements of surprise, such as unique audio recorded by Johnnie Boden in the store lift, to facilitate the customer journey through the store and the store's one of a kind fragrance.

Boden's first flagship store also features entrances at either end, welcoming shoppers into individual rooms which have been created to gradually reveal Boden's collections in a manageable, easy-to-navigate way. A feature staircase in the centre of the store separates the store's two floors; women's, accessories and footwear are located on the ground floor and mini and baby Boden on the lower ground level.

"The launch of any established online brand into physical space is a challenge, a challenge to represent the brand in a way it hasn’t needed to consider since its inception," said David Dalziel, Creative Director, Dalziel & Pow. "At Boden that required us to get closer to the brand essence than is normally possible, to truly reflect it in every choice of material, every nuance of the experience. In this store Boden creates its own home from home - the result is a subtle and elegant interpretation that gives the brand a platform for future growth."

"Opening stores is a significant moment for Boden as we continue to grow our business," added Boden's CEO Jill Easterbook. "Boden is a brand packed with personality - a brand we are really excited about bringing to life in retail." Boden's debut store opening is the first of a number of stores the fashion retailer aims to open in 2018. In addition to opening stand-alone stores, Boden has also opened a number of concession stands in John Lewis department stores across the country, with several more set to open in February and March 2018. In addition, Boden has also opened concessions in Nordstrom in the US and with online retailer Zalando in Germany.

Photos: Courtesy of Dalziel & Pow