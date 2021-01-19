Footfall continues to decline in Lockdown 3.0

As would be inevitable, the second week of Lockdown 3.0 across the UK saw a -68.2 percent decline in footfall over the same period last year, and -12.8 percent week on week.

All shopping and retail destinations have been affected by less traffic, although the rate of decline slowed to less than half of the week before, according to the latest figures from Springboard. This means the annual decline in footfall has still not equalled either the lowest level in Lockdown 1 or even the level in the second week of Lockdown 1.

All three destination types recorded lower footfall last week than in the previous week, however, in retail parks it was less than half that in high streets and shopping centres.

Footfall continued to decrease from the week before in all areas across the UK bar Scotland where it rose marginally, but rate of decline varied significantly from area to area.

The slowing in the rate of decline in footfall emanated from the latter part of the week, with a drop on Sunday and Monday that was equivalent of last week. From Tuesday onwards, the average decrease in footfall was just a quarter of that on Sunday and Monday, with footfall increasing from the week before on Friday.

Insights courtesy Springboard