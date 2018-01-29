Founders of MyTheresa.com to launch luxury footwear platform: MarthaLouisa.com

London - Susanne and Christoph Botschen, the German founders and co-chief executives of premium concept store Therese and e-commerce platform MyTheresa.com, are set to launch a new website for luxury shoes - MarthaLouisa.com.

Set to offer luxury women’s shoes, from leading fashion houses such as Gucci, Miu Miu, Prada and Saint Laurent, as well as emerging labels such as Brother Vellies and Vibi Veneza, the new venture marks Botschen return to the online retailing business after selling MyTheresa.com to the Neiman Marcus Group for 150 million euros in 2014.

The new website will launch in March and offer a curated selection of “the best styles” from each luxury brand “in their best versions,” according to an interview with Susanne and Christoph from Business of Fashion. “People are looking for occasion-driven merchandise,” added Susanne. In addition to offering leading luxury brands and emerging brands, Martha Louisa will also offer special capsule collections. For example, MR by Man Repeller, the collection created by Man Repeller’s founder Leandro Medine, is set to create a special capsule collection for the website. “[These emerging brands] are kind of scattered around e-commerce businesses around the world, but no one has them under one roof.”

Both Christophe and Susanne feel like the timing is ripe to launch their online venture, as footwear has been highlighted as the fastest growing luxury category online. At the moment there are limited luxury footwear websites, which means Martha Louisa will face little competition online. “We know what we have to do; we did it once and I know times have changed, but still the requirements are more or less the same,” said Christophe.

Photo: MarthaLouisa.com