France officialises textile environmental labelling

Published on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, in the Official Journal, Decree No. 2025-957 and its accompanying order, which take effect on October 1, 2025, define how the "environmental cost" of textile clothing will be calculated and displayed. This new regulation, a direct result of the 2021 Climate and Resilience Act, aims to provide consumers with clear, reliable, and comparable information about the environmental impact of their clothing.

A new standard for transparency

This transparency tool, called Écobalyse, is based on a Life Cycle Assessment (LCA), but it also incorporates specific textile criteria like fibre durability, biodiversity impact, microfibre release, and end-of-life handling. The final environmental score will be presented as a numerical indicator with a standardised visual sign, similar to the well-known Nutri-Score for food. The details of this visual signage are still to be defined in a supplementary order.

For the first year, brands can voluntarily display their scores. After this one-year experimental phase, the display will become mandatory for any company that makes global environmental claims. This gradual approach is designed to give the industry time to adapt, though experts believe the costs of compliance, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), will be high due to the need for extensive data collection and supply chain traceability.

A competitive and global alignment

France's initiative is part of a broader European effort. The system is seen as a precursor to future European regulations, such as the Digital Product Passport and the Green Claims Directive, which are designed to harmonise practices across the continent. By aligning with these upcoming standards, France hopes to minimise risks of intra-European competition distortion. However, this move could put French companies at a disadvantage against global fast-fashion players who face fewer environmental regulations in their home markets.

The French system is a key step towards integrating EU environmental standards. It serves as a national transparency tool and a testing ground for the European Union's efforts to create a more sustainable clothing and footwear sector. For brands, this new regulation presents a period of both challenges and opportunities. While compliance costs may be significant, particularly for smaller brands, those that invest in sustainable practices and detailed traceability could gain a significant competitive edge. The flip side is a potential reputational risk for companies that either choose not to publish a score or receive unfavourable results.