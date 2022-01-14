Frasers Group eyes Ireland for expansion

Frasers Group, the parent company of House of Fraser, Sports Direct and Jack Wills, unveiled plans to expand into the Irish market.

The company said it will open three Flannels boutiques in Ireland by winter this year and spring 2023.

The stores will be opened in Dublin, Cork and Blanchardstown, with Dublin the flagship store in Ireland. It will be Flannels’ first stores outside of the UK.

Additionally Frasers will open two stores in Newbridge and Cork by late summer this year.

David Epstein, Managing Director Frasers, said: “Our ambitious plans mark a pivotal moment for the business, as we continue to expand and invest, we’re excited to enhance our presence throughout Europe and bring modern and engaging retail spaces to multiple locations in Ireland. As Flannels continues to disrupt and rethink retail, we’re excited to become the go-to luxury destination for a new audience and meet the ever-evolving demands of consumers, by providing an immersive retail experience.”

“Flannels continue to confuse and rethink retail, providing an immersive retail experience that makes it a dependable luxury destination for new audiences to meet evolving consumer demand. I’m excited about it. “

Article sources: Retail Bulletin and Retail Sector